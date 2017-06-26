Borough Council Meeting June 5, 2017

Katherine Vill: Observer Athlete of the Week Scholarship Recipient

A Garden Makes a Fitting Tribute to an Extraordinary Rose

FIELD OF HONOR DEDICATION--A crowd of hundreds attended the Field of Honor ceremony last Saturday. The event, held on Armed Forces Day, took place at Monument Park, the site where 150 American Flags had been on display for the past week.

The Field of Honor is a patriotic tribute to honor active duty service members, veterans and first responders.

Hannah Rhoads, who planned the event with the help of her parents and siblings, welcomed the special guests and all who took the time to attend the ceremony.



Why are the mayors of South Plainfield, Plainfield, Scotch Plains and Edison all looking up? It's all in the May 26 issue of the Observer!

To view the 13th Annual Junior Journalist Banquet, just click: Videos/Special Events

April 21, 2017

Congratulations to this week's Observer Athlete of the Week, Ria Soni!

April 14, 2017

Congratulations to this week's Observer Athlete of the Week, Michael DeAngelis!

NEW VIDEOS POSTED! Click on “VIDEOS” above and watch Borough Council and Board of Education Meetings when it’s convenient for you! Find out about the business of your town!

April 7, 2017

Congratulations to this week's Observer Athlete of the Week, Kayla Greenleaf!

March 31, 2017

Congratulations to this week's Observer Athlete of the Week, Michael Menkin!

March 24, 2017

Congratulations to this week's Observer Athlete of the Week, Chelsea Alers!

March 17, 2017

Mayor’s Wellness Committee Sponsoring

Contest to Design “Caught on a Walk” Logo



Congratulations to this week's Observer Athlete of the Week, Brianna Atkinson!

March 10, 2017

$29.4M BOE Referendum to Fund Improvements, Turf Field



Polls Open Tuesday, March 14 from 7am to 8pm. Exercise your right to vote!

Congratulations to this week's Observer Athlete of the Week, Zach DelVecchio!

March 3, 2017

Congratulations to this week's Observer Athlete of the Week, Jake Giordano!

February 24, 2017

Congratulations to this week's Observer Athlete of the Week, Joshua Ward!

February 17, 2017

Kingsley Baehr–

Youth Leader, Bible Teacher,

Elder, Dies After

Nine-Month Illness.

The son of ­Christian missionaries, he ­dedicated his life to ministry with a focus on Bible education and ­Christian ­fellowship throughout a more than half-century career.

Shirley Thompson To Be Honored

With Service Above Self Award



Congratulations to this week's Observer Athlete of the Week, Jacob Painton!

And thanks to this week's sponsor, Presto Printing Service located in downtown South Plainfield. For all your printing needs, call Rich at 908.756.5337,

February 10, 2017

Mayor Signs COAH Settlement Agreement, Borough Hosting Homewoners Home Improvement Information Session, Taste of South Plainfield Tickets Now On Sale... all this and more in the February 10 Observer!

February 3, 2017

Celebrate the Chinese New Year on Saturday with the Cultural Arts Commission, South Plainfield Public Library, NJBCC and BLIA-NJ at the Senior Center

Carol Byrne Honored As Longest-Serving Member of Board of Ed

Congratulations to this week's Observer Athlete of the Week, Luke Niemeyer!

January 27, 2017

Council Approves COAH Settlement

Motorola Site to Be Home to 400+ Units

Film Explores Challenges in

Forging Meaningful Connections

Congratulations to this week's Observer Athlete of the Week, Mackenzie O'Brien!

January 20, 2017

Field of Honor to Pay Tribute to Armed Forces, First Responders

Hannah Rhoads, a junior at South Plainfield High School, attended a Field of Honor event in Bedminster last summer. She was so impressed by the tribute to men and women who have served our country that she wanted to bring the Field of Honor to South Plainfield.

Hannah, who is chairing the upcoming 2017 Field of Honor event to be held in May, attended the January 9 Borough Council meeting to inquire about any necessary permits and to publicize the event. Miguel Carvalho of Investors Bank graciously agreed to become a “Hero” sponsor with a donation of $1,000. In addition to providing sponsorship for the event, Carvalho also volunteered to help out in any way needed. Donations were also made by McCriskin-Gustafson Home For Funerals, Jack Pedersen Realty, KC’s Korner and The Abbatista Family.

Taste of South Plainfield March 13

Rutgers Environmental Stewards Program

January 13, 2017

On page 1, meet your new councilman! Board of Education swears in new members (watch the Video right here on the Observer's website by clicking above: Videos/Board of Education Meetings) Consider donating blood during a time of great need... Athlete of the Week Joe Sacco is featured on page 12, with thanks to this week's sponsor, Twin City Pharmacy.... on the centerfold, Bagel Pantry is the venue for the Roosevelt School PTO Open Mic Night, and read how a local real estate investor brings new life to old homes in the borough...

Congratulations to this week's Observer Athlete of the Week Joe Sacco-Wrestling and thanks to this week's sponsor, Twin City Pharmacy!

January 6, 2017

The Final Installment of 2016: The Year in Review... Only in the Observer!



December 30, 2016

2016: The Year in Review Part Two of a Three-Part Series



December 23, 2016

2016: The Year in Review Three-Part Series Begins December 23



Knights Host Breakfast With Santa



December 16, 2016

SPHS Students Collect Over 300 Toys And Gift Cards for Local Families



December 9, 2016

Meet Miss NJ USA This Weekend at Retro Fitness of Edison

December 2, 2016

Franklin School Honors Veterans With Gratitude for Gift of Service

November 18, 2016

Caity Hughes Signs Letter of Intent

Local Schools Honor Veterans

November 11, 2016

Vietnam-Era Tank Finds New Home at American Legion Post 243 on Oak Tree Avenue

October 21, 2016

Christine Faustini Appointed to Borough Council

Willow Park Opens During Library's Fall Fest

October 14, 2016

UNICO Hosts Columbus Day Ceremony

Fourth Graders Go to the Polls With Local Senator

October 7, 2016

September 30, 2016

Barletta Resigns With Emotional Goodbye

Bill Pavlak to Retake Helm of Wrestling Team

September 23, 2016

Kevin McCann Named New Athletic Director

September 16, 2016

59th Annual Labor Day Parade Pictures

A Lesson in History: Students Born After 2001 Honor 9/11 Victims at Ceremony

Borough Remembers Lives Lost on 9/11

To view the borough's September 11 memorial service that was held in Monument Park, click on Videos/Special Events above.

September 9, 2016

The Borough of South Plainfield cordially invites you to 9/11 Memorial Service

Monument Park

1 p.m. on Sunday, September 11, 2016.

NEVER FORGET! 9.11.2001

Labor Day Parade Trophy Winners

PSE&G to Upgrade Aging Cast Iron

Gas Facilities in South Plainfield

Click below to see if your street is on the list for the PSE&G gas line upgrades: south-plainfield-streets

September 2, 2016

To view videos from our front page story, "Raising Chickens Yields More Than Fresh Eggs", click on Videos/Special Events above.

The 59th Annual Labor Day Parade Kicks Off Monday! Read all about it in the September 2 issue of the Observer.

Georgeann Cochrane and Dominic Demico Sr., Co-Grand Marshals of the 59th Annual Labor Day Parade

Update on the new ShopRite in the September 2 issue!

Alumni from South Plainfield High School Class of 1974 Turn 60!

August 26, 2016

South Plainfield Junior Baseball Club 8U State Championships

Jim Pornovets Memorial Gold League:

Twin City Pharmacy Crowned Champions

August 19, 2016

Life Changing Accident Brings

“George to the Rescue” to South Plainfield



Georgeann Cochrane, ­Dominic Demico Sr.

Named Grand Marshals



Sea of Blue Ribbons Keeps Growing

SPHS Cheerleaders pick up blue ribbons from Georgeann Cochrane at Mohn's Florist to hang along the parade route and other main avenues through the borough.

August 12, 2016

More Than 1,000 Attend National Night Out

A huge crowd attended this year’s National Night Out, held behind South Plainfield Library. The three-hour event was hosted by the National Night Out Committee of Police Chief James Parker, Councilman Ray Rusnak, Stephanie Bartfalvi and Debbie Boyle.

The South Plainfield Library, South Plainfield Municipal Alliance and PBA Local #100 sponsored some of the events.

Christmas In July Draws Record Crowd

Religious Ed Students Help Stock Food Pantry at Sacred Heart

August 5, 2016

SP Summer Drama Workship Presents Once Upon a Mattress Through August 7. For showtimes and more information, pick up this week's Observer on newsstands now!

Due to a production error, Hailey Medina was not pictured in the South Plainfield Summer Drama Workshop coverage in today's Observer. Hailey (Minstrel) is making her fourth appearance with SDW. She has also performed in other shows, including Guys and Dolls, All Shook Up, The Wizard of Oz, The King and I, Cybermare, Little Shop of Horrors and The Addams Family. We sincerely regret the error!



July 29, 2016

SPARC Reports on Field Day



To view the drone footage from the Field Day Event, click on "Videos/Special Events" on the tab above.



Local Boy Visits Police Department on His Birthday

Dallas Yon of South Plainfield celebrated his fifth birthday on July 25. His one wish was to bring donuts to the South Plainfield Police Department. He visited the police department with Munchkins and bags of candy with a note on each one. He wanted to say thank you to our awesome officers for keeping our community safe. He was able to tour the department and a police car. Sgt. John McConville showed him around and taught him all about the department. Thank you so much for making Dallas’ birthday wish come true!

July 22, 2016

Kids Learn Safety Skills at PAL Program

Oasis Church Celebrates Racial Unity With Service, Concert and Picnic This Sunday

July 15, 2016

Patrick Sarullo Named High School Vice Principal

Board of Ed Hires New Administrators

The Board of Education formally filled three vacant administrative positions at a special meeting held on July 6.

Poetry Cafe Presented at Middle School

The LIFE Program hosted a poetry cafe at South Plainfield Middle School in June.

In the tradition of a true poetry cafe, guests snapped their fingers instead of clapping to show support for each poet. The students worked hard to prepare their poetry and the classroom for the first LIFE Program poetry cafe.



Middlesex Roundtable Brings Focus

To School Funding Reform Plan

Many thanks to Jim Lenox for the puppy treats! Love, Tobe

July 8, 2016

Middle School Holds 53rd Annual Graduation

Photos courtesy of Louis Mormile. To browse and/or purchase pictures from the gallery, visit louismormilephotography.com

Rehearsals Begin for Summer Drama Workshop Production of "Once Upon A Mattress"

Sacred Heart Remembers the Victims of Orlando Shooting

July 1, 2016

The Observer Celebrates the SPHS Class of 2016

June 24, 2016

Suburban Woman's Club Awards Scholarships

June 17, 2016

Scouts Earn Awards for Community Work

June 10, 2016

Spadavecchia's Court of Honor

Completes 'Fab Four'

June 3, 2016

VFW, American Legion and Sacred Heart Church Hold Memorial Day Ceremonies

Middle School Community Honors All Veterans

Trista Moretti Softball Tournament

May 27, 2016

The Mayor's Wellness Committee sponsored an educational drug and alcohol program entitled "Drugs and Alcohol in the Community" at the South Plainfield Library on May 19. View it below in its entirety.

Former Addicts, Parents Open Up About Heroin Addiction

Property Owners to See Tax Increase for 2016

Grand Opening of Green Olive Market

May 20, 2016

Jeff Seesselberg Makes Cinematographic Debut

SPBA Annual Golf Outing

Above, Cornerstone Architectural Group; below, Mayor Matt Anesh takes time out to golf.

May 13, 2016

Sen. Patrick Diegnan Jr. is Sworn In

New Bishop OrdainedAt Sacred Heart Church

May 6, 2016

Model UN Club Members Share Impromptu Moment at Rutgers Model Congress

Senior Center Hosts Art Project

April 29, 2016

Grant School Drama Club Presents The Lion King

April 22, 2016

SPJBC Opening Day

Suburban Woman's Club Annual Fashion Show

Girl Scouts Visit Ciccio's Pizza on Maple Avenue

The Observer office back to normal...