Borough Council Meeting June 5, 2017
Katherine Vill: Observer Athlete of the Week Scholarship Recipient
A Garden Makes a Fitting Tribute to an Extraordinary Rose
FIELD OF HONOR DEDICATION--A crowd of hundreds attended the Field of Honor ceremony last Saturday. The event, held on Armed Forces Day, took place at Monument Park, the site where 150 American Flags had been on display for the past week.
The Field of Honor is a patriotic tribute to honor active duty service members, veterans and first responders.
Hannah Rhoads, who planned the event with the help of her parents and siblings, welcomed the special guests and all who took the time to attend the ceremony.
Why are the mayors of South Plainfield, Plainfield, Scotch Plains and Edison all looking up? It's all in the May 26 issue of the Observer!
To view the 13th Annual Junior Journalist Banquet, just click: Videos/Special Events
Inside This Issue
April 21, 2017
Congratulations to this week's Observer Athlete of the Week, Ria Soni!
Inside This Issue
April 14, 2017
Congratulations to this week's Observer Athlete of the Week, Michael DeAngelis!
NEW VIDEOS POSTED!
Click on “VIDEOS” above and watch Borough Council and Board of Education Meetings when it’s convenient for you! Find out about the business of your town!
Inside This Issue
April 7, 2017
Congratulations to this week's Observer Athlete of the Week, Kayla Greenleaf!
Inside This Issue
March 31, 2017
Congratulations to this week's Observer Athlete of the Week, Michael Menkin!
Inside This Issue
March 24, 2017
To view Genevieve's Kitchen on YouTube, click here: Genevieve Pope
Congratulations to this week's Observer Athlete of the Week, Chelsea Alers!
Inside This Issue
March 17, 2017
Mayor’s Wellness Committee Sponsoring
Contest to Design “Caught on a Walk” Logo
Congratulations to this week's Observer Athlete of the Week, Brianna Atkinson!
Inside This Issue
March 10, 2017
$29.4M BOE Referendum to Fund Improvements, Turf Field
Polls Open Tuesday, March 14 from 7am to 8pm. Exercise your right to vote!
Congratulations to this week's Observer Athlete of the Week, Zach DelVecchio!
Inside This Issue
March 3, 2017
Congratulations to this week's Observer Athlete of the Week, Jake Giordano!
Inside This Issue
February 24, 2017
Congratulations to this week's Observer Athlete of the Week, Joshua Ward!
Inside This Issue
February 17, 2017
Kingsley Baehr–
Youth Leader, Bible Teacher,
Elder, Dies After
Nine-Month Illness.
The son of Christian missionaries, he dedicated his life to ministry with a focus on Bible education and Christian fellowship throughout a more than half-century career.
Shirley Thompson To Be Honored
With Service Above Self Award
Congratulations to this week's Observer Athlete of the Week, Jacob Painton!
And thanks to this week's sponsor, Presto Printing Service located in downtown South Plainfield. For all your printing needs, call Rich at 908.756.5337,
Inside This Issue
February 10, 2017
Mayor Signs COAH Settlement Agreement, Borough Hosting Homewoners Home Improvement Information Session, Taste of South Plainfield Tickets Now On Sale... all this and more in the February 10 Observer!
Inside This Issue
February 3, 2017
Celebrate the Chinese New Year on Saturday with the Cultural Arts Commission, South Plainfield Public Library, NJBCC and BLIA-NJ at the Senior Center
Carol Byrne Honored As Longest-Serving Member of Board of Ed
Congratulations to this week's Observer Athlete of the Week, Luke Niemeyer!
Inside This Issue
January 27, 2017
Council Approves COAH Settlement
Motorola Site to Be Home to 400+ Units
Listen to the speakers at the January 23, 2017 Borough Council Meeting discuss the town's COAH obligation and settlement by clicking on Videos above.
Film Explores Challenges in
Forging Meaningful Connections
View Chelsea Dallas Falato’s short film on Vimeo.com by searching "Making Friends."
Congratulations to this week's Observer Athlete of the Week, Mackenzie O'Brien!
Inside This Issue
January 20, 2017
Field of Honor to Pay Tribute to Armed Forces, First Responders
Hannah Rhoads, a junior at South Plainfield High School, attended a Field of Honor event in Bedminster last summer. She was so impressed by the tribute to men and women who have served our country that she wanted to bring the Field of Honor to South Plainfield.
Hannah, who is chairing the upcoming 2017 Field of Honor event to be held in May, attended the January 9 Borough Council meeting to inquire about any necessary permits and to publicize the event. Miguel Carvalho of Investors Bank graciously agreed to become a “Hero” sponsor with a donation of $1,000. In addition to providing sponsorship for the event, Carvalho also volunteered to help out in any way needed. Donations were also made by McCriskin-Gustafson Home For Funerals, Jack Pedersen Realty, KC’s Korner and The Abbatista Family.
Taste of South Plainfield March 13
Rutgers Environmental Stewards Program
For all the details on when and where, and how to purchase tickets, be sure to pick up the January 20 issue of the Observer!
Starting that scrapbook this year? Be sure to clip and save events, milestones, and more from each week's Observer...
Your Source for Local News that Matters!
Inside This Issue
January 13, 2017
On page 1, meet your new councilman! Board of Education swears in new members (watch the Video right here on the Observer's website by clicking above: Videos/Board of Education Meetings) Consider donating blood during a time of great need... Athlete of the Week Joe Sacco is featured on page 12, with thanks to this week's sponsor, Twin City Pharmacy.... on the centerfold, Bagel Pantry is the venue for the Roosevelt School PTO Open Mic Night, and read how a local real estate investor brings new life to old homes in the borough...
Congratulations to this week's Observer Athlete of the Week Joe Sacco-Wrestling and thanks to this week's sponsor, Twin City Pharmacy!
Inside This Issue
January 6, 2017
The Final Installment of 2016: The Year in Review... Only in the Observer!
Inside This Issue
December 30, 2016
2016: The Year in Review Part Two of a Three-Part Series
Inside This Issue
December 23, 2016
2016: The Year in Review Three-Part Series Begins December 23
Knights Host Breakfast With Santa
Inside This Issue
December 16, 2016
SPHS Students Collect Over 300 Toys And Gift Cards for Local Families
Inside This Issue
December 9, 2016
Meet Miss NJ USA This Weekend at Retro Fitness of Edison
Meet and Greet with Chhavi Verg Saturday, December 10 from 11 am to 1 pm at Retro Fitnessof Edison, 3775 Park Avenue.
Read the story in the December 9, 2016 Observer! Click on "Photo Gallery" above for additional photos and more! To view the YouTube video of the crowning of Miss NJ USA 2017 Chhavi Verg, click here: Chhavi Verg Miss NJ USA 2017
Inside This Issue
December 2, 2016
Franklin School Honors Veterans With Gratitude for Gift of Service
Inside This Issue
November 18, 2016
Caity Hughes Signs Letter of Intent
Local Schools Honor Veterans
Inside This Issue
November 11, 2016
Vietnam-Era Tank Finds New Home at American Legion Post 243 on Oak Tree Avenue
To view pictures from inside the new World Class ShopRite, click on the "About" tab above.
Inside This Issue
October 21, 2016
Christine Faustini Appointed to Borough Council
Willow Park Opens During Library's Fall Fest
Inside This Issue
October 14, 2016
The South Plaiinfield Observer's Fall Medical Health and Wellness Directory is in the October 14 issue.
UNICO Hosts Columbus Day Ceremony
Fourth Graders Go to the Polls With Local Senator
Inside This Issue
October 7, 2016
Health Fair/Fire Department Open House/Willow Park Ribbon-Cutting on Saturday, October 15
Inside This Issue
September 30, 2016
Barletta Resigns With Emotional Goodbye
Watch the September 26 Borough Council Meeting by clicking on "Videos/Borough Council Meetings" above.
Bill Pavlak to Retake Helm of Wrestling Team
Inside This Issue
September 23, 2016
Kevin McCann Named New Athletic Director
Inside This Issue
September 16, 2016
To view and/or purchase pictures that were taken by the Observer's staff photography, Louis Mormile, click here: www.LouisMormilePhotography.com.
59th Annual Labor Day Parade Pictures
Click on "About" above...
A Lesson in History: Students Born After 2001 Honor 9/11 Victims at Ceremony
Borough Remembers Lives Lost on 9/11
To view the borough's September 11 memorial service that was held in Monument Park, click on Videos/Special Events above.
Inside This Issue
September 9, 2016
The Borough of South Plainfield cordially invites you to 9/11 Memorial Service
Monument Park
1 p.m. on Sunday, September 11, 2016.
NEVER FORGET! 9.11.2001
Labor Day Parade Trophy Winners
In the Observer
PSE&G to Upgrade Aging Cast Iron
Gas Facilities in South Plainfield
Click below to see if your street is on the list for the PSE&G gas line upgrades:
south-plainfield-streets
Inside This Issue
September 2, 2016
To view videos from our front page story, "Raising Chickens Yields More Than Fresh Eggs", click on Videos/Special Events above.
The 59th Annual Labor Day Parade Kicks Off Monday! Read all about it in the September 2 issue of the Observer.
Georgeann Cochrane and Dominic Demico Sr., Co-Grand Marshals of the 59th Annual Labor Day Parade
Update on the new ShopRite in the September 2 issue!
Alumni from South Plainfield High School Class of 1974 Turn 60!
Inside This Issue
August 26, 2016
South Plainfield Junior Baseball Club 8U State Championships
Jim Pornovets Memorial Gold League:
Twin City Pharmacy Crowned Champions
Inside This Issue
August 19, 2016
Life Changing Accident Brings
“George to the Rescue” to South Plainfield
Georgeann Cochrane, Dominic Demico Sr.
Named Grand Marshals
Sea of Blue Ribbons Keeps Growing
SPHS Cheerleaders pick up blue ribbons from Georgeann Cochrane at Mohn's Florist to hang along the parade route and other main avenues through the borough.
Inside This Issue
August 12, 2016
More Than 1,000 Attend National Night Out
A huge crowd attended this year’s National Night Out, held behind South Plainfield Library. The three-hour event was hosted by the National Night Out Committee of Police Chief James Parker, Councilman Ray Rusnak, Stephanie Bartfalvi and Debbie Boyle.
The South Plainfield Library, South Plainfield Municipal Alliance and PBA Local #100 sponsored some of the events.
Christmas In July Draws Record Crowd
Religious Ed Students Help Stock Food Pantry at Sacred Heart
To read more about these stories and others, pick up the August 12 issue
of the South Plainfield Observer on newsstands now!
Inside This Issue
August 5, 2016
SP Summer Drama Workship Presents Once Upon a Mattress Through August 7. For showtimes and more information, pick up this week's Observer on newsstands now!
Due to a production error, Hailey Medina was not pictured in the South Plainfield Summer Drama Workshop coverage in today's Observer. Hailey (Minstrel) is making her fourth appearance with SDW. She has also performed in other shows, including Guys and Dolls, All Shook Up, The Wizard of Oz, The King and I, Cybermare, Little Shop of Horrors and The Addams Family. We sincerely regret the error!
Inside This Issue
July 29, 2016
SPARC Reports on Field Day
To view the drone footage from the Field Day Event, click on "Videos/Special Events" on the tab above.
Local Boy Visits Police Department on His Birthday
Dallas Yon of South Plainfield celebrated his fifth birthday on July 25. His one wish was to bring donuts to the South Plainfield Police Department. He visited the police department with Munchkins and bags of candy with a note on each one. He wanted to say thank you to our awesome officers for keeping our community safe. He was able to tour the department and a police car. Sgt. John McConville showed him around and taught him all about the department. Thank you so much for making Dallas’ birthday wish come true!
Inside This Issue
July 22, 2016
Kids Learn Safety Skills at PAL Program
Oasis Church Celebrates Racial Unity With Service, Concert and Picnic This Sunday
Inside This Issue
July 15, 2016
Patrick Sarullo Named High School Vice Principal
Board of Ed Hires New Administrators
The Board of Education formally filled three vacant administrative positions at a special meeting held on July 6.
Poetry Cafe Presented at Middle School
The LIFE Program hosted a poetry cafe at South Plainfield Middle School in June.
In the tradition of a true poetry cafe, guests snapped their fingers instead of clapping to show support for each poet. The students worked hard to prepare their poetry and the classroom for the first LIFE Program poetry cafe.
To read more about these stories and others, pick up the July 15 issue
of the South Plainfield Observer on newsstands now!
Middlesex Roundtable Brings Focus
To School Funding Reform Plan
Many thanks to Jim Lenox for the puppy treats! Love, Tobe
July 8, 2016
Middle School Holds 53rd Annual Graduation
Photos courtesy of Louis Mormile. To browse and/or purchase pictures from the gallery, visit louismormilephotography.com
Rehearsals Begin for Summer Drama Workshop Production of "Once Upon A Mattress"
Sacred Heart Remembers the Victims of Orlando Shooting
July 1, 2016
The Observer Celebrates the SPHS Class of 2016
To view and/or purchase pictures, go to www.louismormilephotography.com.
June 24, 2016
Suburban Woman's Club Awards Scholarships
June 17, 2016
Scouts Earn Awards for Community Work
June 10, 2016
Spadavecchia's Court of Honor
Completes 'Fab Four'
June 3, 2016
VFW, American Legion and Sacred Heart Church Hold Memorial Day Ceremonies
Middle School Community Honors All Veterans
Trista Moretti Softball Tournament
May 27, 2016
The Mayor's Wellness Committee sponsored an educational drug and alcohol program entitled "Drugs and Alcohol in the Community" at the South Plainfield Library on May 19. View it below in its entirety.
Former Addicts, Parents Open Up About Heroin Addiction
Property Owners to See Tax Increase for 2016
Grand Opening of Green Olive Market
May 20, 2016
Jeff Seesselberg Makes Cinematographic Debut
SPBA Annual Golf Outing
Above, Cornerstone Architectural Group; below, Mayor Matt Anesh takes time out to golf.
May 13, 2016
Sen. Patrick Diegnan Jr. is Sworn In
New Bishop OrdainedAt Sacred Heart Church
May 6, 2016
Model UN Club Members Share Impromptu Moment at Rutgers Model Congress
Senior Center Hosts Art Project
April 29, 2016
Grant School Drama Club Presents The Lion King
April 22, 2016
SPJBC Opening Day
Suburban Woman's Club Annual Fashion Show
Girl Scouts Visit Ciccio's Pizza on Maple Avenue
The Observer office back to normal...
June 9, 2017
June 2, 2017
May 26, 2017
May 12, 2017
May 5, 2017
April 28, 2017
April 21, 2017
April 14, 2017
April 7, 2017
March 24, 2017
March 17, 2017
March 10, 2017
March 3, 2017
February 17, 2017
February 10, 2017
February 3, 2017
January 27, 2017
January 20, 2017
January 13, 2017
January 6, 2017
We Deliver
To South Plainfield!
Our full menu will be inside the November 11 issue
of the Observer!
CONSIDER DONATING BLOOD THIS WINTER
For more information, call 1.800.933.2566
ADVERTISE IN THE OBSERVER!
Click below to open the
South Plainfield Observer Media Kit
Why Advertise?!
10 Reasons to Consider
7) True enough, Word of Mouth is a great form of free advertisement, but it may not generate the widespread recognition that your business needs to grow and compete.
6) Never assume that you are the only business in town because you're not. Even if you actively provide services to your customers, you have to remind them constantly that you are still there because people will forget you very quickly.
THE OBSERVER IS NOW ON FACEBOOK!
“Like” Us for Exclusive Content and more!
South Plainfield Observer Facebook
5) Advertising lets potential new customers know that you are in business. People like to know the types of businesses that are close to where they live, especially if they are new to the neighborhood.
4) Look at advertising as an investment in yourself and your business. It is an expense that is well worth paying. Your business budget should always include advertising dollars.
3) Don't scratch your head, or pace back and forth wondering why customers aren't walking into your store. Give them a reason to stop by! Telling the community to "Shop Local Deals" can make the difference between stopping in or passing you by. Call (908) 668-0010 to speak with an Advertising Sales Specialist today!
The Observer is now on Twitter!
Follow us @SPObserver
2) Advertising can work for you when nothing else does. When people see the name of your business over and over again, they will remember the name and when they need a service, they will contact you. For more information on advertising your business, email [email protected] to request an appointment with an Advertising Sales Specialist.
(No need to pay for a year's worth of advertising in advance, or sign unreasonable contracts! We work within YOUR budget. But, if you'd like to pay in advance, we offer a prepayment discount, as well as deep discounts on the cost per ad.)
1) Even though you have established clients, they should always be reminded that you appreciate their business. Your business budget should always include advertising dollars.
The Observer Celebrates 20 Years!
Subscribe today for only $19.97/1 Year (In Town Rate).
Due to the overwhelming response, this special offer
HAS BEEN EXTENDED
for a limited time.
New subscribers only.
Out of Town: $34.95.
Call (908) 668-0010, or mail your check to: The Observer, 1110 Hamilton Blvd., Ste. 1B, South Plainfield, NJ 07080
and write “New Subscriber” in the memo line!
HELP WANTED!
Attention High School Students! The South Plainfield Observer is looking for an office assistant to work two days per week (after school hours). Want to learn about the newspaper business from the inside? For consideration, send your resume to [email protected].
View the latest Borough Council and Board of Education Meetings!
Click on “Videos” above for the drop down list.
For a listing of In Town and Out of Town Events, pick up this week's Observer.
Patricia Ann Yanick, 52
Patricia Ann Yanick passed away Tuesday, July 19 at home surrounded by her devoted family.
A lifelong resident of South Plainfield, Patricia was a faithful and active communicant of Sacred Heart R.C. Church. She thoroughly enjoyed reading, walking, taking trips to the beach and vacationing in Cape May.
Patty will always be remembered as a loving and amazing mother, wife, sister, aunt and friend. She will be dearly missed.
She was predeceased by her parents, Gerard and Harriet Costante and a brother, Thomas.
Surviving are her husband, Gregory Yanick of South Plainfield; two daughters, Meagan and Lauren Yanick, also of South Plainfield; and four siblings, Gerard Costante, Mary Knapp, James Costante and Michael Costante.
Funeral services were held at McCriskin Gustafson Home For Funerals followed by a Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart R.C. Church.
In the lieu of flowers, donations may be made to United War Veterans Council Inc., One Centre Street, 22nd Floor, Room 2208, New York, N.Y. 10007 or at www.uwvc.org.
Obituaries July 22, 2016
Lauren N. Krizan, 33
Lauren Nicole Krizan, 33, passed away on June 27, 2016 in Phoenix, Ariz.
Born in Plainfield, she was raised in South Plainfield and relocated to Arizona 17 years ago. Lauren was a graduate of Pinnacle Charter High School in Mesa, Ariz. She enjoyed music, singing and recording songs with her dad. Lauren always looked forward to visits home, especially to the Jersey shore.
Surviving are her parents, Michael Krizan and wife Annette, and Janice Lacy; a brother, Michael J. Krizan Jr.; her devoted boyfriend, Atheer Nabati; and extended family members and dear friends.
A memorial gathering will be held on Sunday, July 17 from 4 to 6 p.m. at McCriskin-Gustafson Home For Funerals, 2425 Plainfield Ave.. A prayer service will be held at 6 p.m.
Please visit Lauren’s interactive web page at www.mccriskinfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries July 8, 2016
Dieter N. Hollain, 81
Dieter N. Hollain died on Thursday, June 30 at CareOne at the Highlands in Edison.
Born in Gorlitz, Germany, Dieter came to the United States in 1952, had resided in New York and Pennsylvania prior to settling in South Plainfield during the 1960s.
He served in the United States Army and had operated D. Hollain Electric for many years.
A 50-year member of South Plainfield Lions Club, he served in numerous capacities through his service to the organization.
Dieter enjoyed sailing, walking, getting his morning coffee at Dunkin’ Donuts and in his younger years, enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping.
He was predeceased by a son, Steven; and two brothers, Joachim and Reinhardt.
Surviving are his longtime, devoted companion, Joan Bechtle and her large family; a daughter, Denise Tappe and husband Jerome and their sons, Cory and Grant; a son, Mark Hollain, his wife and their children; two brothers, Lutz and Jurgen; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
All are invited to join together on Friday, July 8 at McCriskin-Gustafson Home For Funerals, 2425 Plainfield Ave., South Plainfield, N.J. 07080 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. for a memorial gathering. Memorial service will begin at 1 p.m.
Interment of his cremated remains will take place privately at the family plot in Hillside Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the South Plainfield Lions Club, P.O. Box 721, South Plainfield, N.J. 07080.
Obituaries July 1, 2016
Edward Kubala, 80
Edward Kubala entered into eternal life on Saturday, June 25 at AristaCare at Cedar Oaks nursing home in South Plainfield.
Born in Carteret to his late parents, Peter and Mary (Sahulcik) Nepshinsky Kubala, he had lived in Carteret most of his life, settling in South Plainfield about 35 years ago.
He was formerly employed as a bureau chief in the water division on the Board of Public Utilities in Newark. Active with politics in South Plainfield, Edward was a former councilman, serving from 1994 to 2006. While serving as councilman, he was instrumental in bringing the senior housing to town and also worked on the veteran’s monument.
During the holidays, many would know Edward as Santa Claus, where he volunteered his time with the borough and with special needs children.
He was an avid N.Y. Giants fan, holding season tickets for many years, and he enjoyed reading and helping others in whatever way he could.
A member of Our Lady of Czestochowa Roman Catholic Church in South Plainfield, he was also a member of the Knights of Columbus.
He was predeceased by his parents, a brother, Robert; and a nephew, Matthew.
Edward is survived by a sister, Judith Saraka and her children, John, Michael and Michelle Mongiello and their families. He is also survived by eight grand-nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at McCriskin-Gustafson Home For Funerals with a Mass of Christian burial at Our Lady of Czestochowa Roman Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Ed’s name to any food pantry or charity of your choice.
Kenneth Bulla, 63
Kenneth Bulla died on Thursday, May 19 at JFK Medical Center in Edison, surrounded by his family.
Born in Trenton, Ken was a lifelong resident of South Plainfield and the owner and operator of K. Bulla Plumbing and Heating for over 20 years. He was also a member of Local 24, Plumbers Union and Local 9.
Ken loved taking vacations and spending time at the beach crabbing with his family.
Ken started his honorable service as a Junior Firefighter with the South Plainfield Volunteer Fire Department in 1974. He assisted his community in various capacities for over 43 years and was bestowed one of the high honors of South Plainfield Fire Department–Life Member status. Ken was a member of the South Plainfield Exempt Firemen’s Association since 1981, as well as a member of the South Plainfield Relief Association.
Surviving are his wife of 42 years, Beverley (Endres); two daughters, Kimberly Bulla and Karen Grab and husband Mike; a son, Kevin Bulla and wife Kelly; his mother, Helen Bulla; and three grandchildren, Kaitlin and Michael Grab and Logan Bulla, and a granddaughter expected in August.
Funeral services were held at McCriskin-Gustafson Home For Funerals followed by a Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart R.C. Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to South Plainfield Volunteer Fire Department, 123 Maple Ave., South Plainfield N.J. 07080.